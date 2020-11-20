This afternoon will continue with mild and pleasant weather. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Clouds become a bit more widespread on Saturday, and certainly so on Sunday. It'll be coolest north and mildest south. The morning will begin around 50 both days with highs generally in the 60s. Rain showers arrive from the west on Sunday, likely reaching Nashville around midday.
That rain then clears out for Monday, as cooler air returns -- highs in the 50s. Tuesday will turn breezy and milder, in the 60s. Expect rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Nicer weather will develop on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
