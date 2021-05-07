4WARN Weather Alert for late Sunday as thunderstorms return to the Mid State.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs around 70.
Clouds increase late tonight. A few light rain showers will move through on Saturday. We'll have lows around 50 and highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Any rain in the area will move out to make for a nice Saturday evening.
Sunday/Mother's Day looks windy, warmer, and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce damaging wind, will move through during the afternoon and evening.
Rain exits early Monday. Tuesday and Thursday appear as if they'll be dry. More light rain's likely on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.