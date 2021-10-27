Bye bye sunshine for a few days, rain moves in beginning late tonight.
Clouds increase tonight with showers arriving after midnight. Not as chilly overnight with the low in the mid 50s. Winds will likely pick up on the plateau overnight.
Thursday a line of heavy downpours is possible around morning commute time. Along and near that line, expect strong wind gusts potentially to 40+ mph. If you have a patio umbrella that is up, you'll want to put it down before going to bed to avoid potential damage on Thursday. The wind settles down late Thursday afternoon as more showers rotate through. There could even be a few sunny breaks. The high will be in the mid 60s.
Then, thicker clouds with more showers slide in for Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will be near 60. Saturday evening will likely be breezy.
Sunday/Halloween will turn mostly sunny and pleasant. Trick-or-treat temperatures should be in the 50s.
Mild weather continues into the start of next week, too. Monday will be mostly sunny with the high in the upper 60s.
Tuesday partly cloudy with a high in near 60.
