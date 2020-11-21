Temperatures remain mild this weekend but clouds and showers return.
Today will be warmer despite increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70°. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Sunday, a cold font will move through the midstate bringing with it a few rain showers. Rain begins in the west early in the morning, moving through Nashville in the afternoon, before exiting to the east later in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s at the warmest point, but the cold front will drop temperatures down to the 30s overnight.
Monday will start off the new week on a cooler note-- highs only reaching the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday will turn breezy and milder, with highs in the 60s.
An unsettled weather pattern will bring in more rain and even a few thunderstorms on Wednesday, so stay weather aware if you are traveling for Thanksgiving.
Nicer weather will develop on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. A mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s.
