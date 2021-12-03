Clouds and cooler weather take over this weekend with a few showers possible.
Tonight, clouds will increase. It'll stay mild with lows in the 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a light shower possible at anytime. Count on highs around 60.
Sunday will turn breezy and milder with a few showers possible once again.
Heavier downpours with thunderstorms move through Sunday night, along a sharp cold front. There could be a few storms with strong wind gusts.
Behind that front, Monday will be noticeably cooler but drier by afternoon.
Tuesday looks pleasant. More rain moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Slightly milder weather will then take over for the end of next week.
