Clouds and cooler temperatures take over this weekend with a few showers possible during the day.
Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s. A light shower or two is possible early in the day, but certainly not an overall wet day. Lows will be around 50° early tomorrow.
Sunday will turn breezy and milder with a few isolated showers possible once again. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A 4WARN Weather Alert will go into effect Sunday night as our next cold front moves in, which could produce some strong storms, especially for areas west of I-65. Everyone will get heavy downpours or thunderstorms overnight into Monday morning. Strong, gusty wind and minor flooding are the main threats.
Rain should clear out of the Plateau by lunchtime Monday, leaving behind much colder air. Monday will start off in the 50s, but end in the 20s heading into Tuesday.
More rain moves through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning while most of us are asleep. Wednesday onward looks to be dry and slightly milder as we warm back up to the 60s by Friday.
