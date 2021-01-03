Clouds will clear throughout the day, letting in sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 40s. It will turn even colder tonight as lows fall to below freezing for most.
Warmer for Monday with highs in the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Staying warmer and dry Tuesday before clouds move in on Wednesday. By Thursday, rain showers move back into the Midstate and linger into Friday.
Drying out just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will drop back to the mid 40s for Saturday and Sunday.
