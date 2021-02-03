Dry and cold tonight with rain returning Thursday night.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to around freezing.
Milder air moves in Thursday as clouds and the wind increases. Be especially careful driving high profile vehicles Thursday afternoon and evening, as the wind will gust higher than 30 mph. A passing rain shower or two is possible Thursday with a high in the mid 50s.
Widespread, heavier rain moves in Thursday night and still breezy, clearing the area by Friday morning. Low near freezing.
Friday and Saturday will be pleasant and cool, highs both days in the upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday night, a few rain showers will move through as temperatures drop they will turn to just a few snow showers. The low will be near 30.
Chillier air for Super Bowl Sunday with a partly sunny sky, high in the mid 40s.
Monday warmer with a high in the mid 50s with just a slight chance of showers.
Tuesday a few more showers are possible with a cooler high in the mid 40s.
Wednesday partly cloudy and cold, high in the mid 30s.
