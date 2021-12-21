Good afternoon! It's been a cloudy and chilly start to our Tuesday and some of us south of I-40 have even seen a few pockets of drizzle to start off the day. As we continue through our afternoon we'll see clouds gradually break for some sunshine with temperatures topping off in the lower 50s. Tonight will be colder under a mostly clear sky with lows right around that 30 mark by tomorrow morning.
There will be more all day sunshine to go around on our Wednesday, but temperatures are going to stay in the 40s for the afternoon. We'll then start a nice, but unseasonable, warm-up for the Christmas Holiday! Temperatures on Thursday will push into the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. By Christmas Eve on Friday we'll be talking about temperatures in the mid 60s! Christmas Eve will end up on the cloudy side and even though I can't rule out an isolated shower it looks like most if not all of us stay dry. We'll stay in the mid 60s for our weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds and a passing shower return on Monday, but temperatures stay in the 60s.
