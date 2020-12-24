 

*** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Cumberland Plateau until midnight.  There, 1"-2" of snow will be common with a few areas potentially receiving slightly more than that by noon Friday.

Bitterly cold air will build overnight, with flurries and snow showers.  Beware of snow covered roads developing on the Cumberland Plateau.  Elsewhere, a dusting will be possible, especially along and east of I-24.  Temperatures will tumble into the teens.

Friday will be frigid with sunrise temperatures in the teens, climbing only into the 20s and lowermost 30s by afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be noticeably milder -- upper 40s to upper 50s.  A rain shower's possible Sunday night into early Monday.  Our next rain maker beyond that arrives Wednesday of next week.

 

