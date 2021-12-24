It's been a breezy Friday across the MidState and let's expend that wind to stick with us through tonight with gusts up to 25 and even 30 mph possible. We'll see more clouds continue to work their way in with temperaturs falling to near 60 tonight. Our Christmas Day is looking unseasonably warm with temperatures in the mid 70s for the afternoon! We are going to have a tough time breaking the clouds all day, and even though I can't rule out an isolated sprinkle, most if not all of us will stay dry. By late day we should start to see more of a break in the clouds. Sunday we can expect to see more sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds will just take back over on Monday with a shower to watch for in the afternoon. Monday looks warm again with highs back in the 70s. We'll stay in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing rain chances each day. As of now, Wednesday is looking like the wettest day. Showers will hang around into Thursday morning and then we'll dry out for the end of the week.
4WARN Forecast: Christmas Day Warmth!
- Stefano DiPietro
Posted
- Posted
- 0
Stefano DiPietro
Meteorologist
