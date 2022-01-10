We get a break from active weather this week with temperatures running below average at times.
This afternoon will feel like winter, but remain inviting looking outdoors with a blue sky and unlimited sunshine. Count on highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
After a very cold night tonight (low 20s by morning), temperatures will bounce back to the low 40s on Tuesday with more sunshine.
A few clouds will roll in Wednesday afternoon as temperatures jump into the low 50s. Thursday could bring a sprinkle or flurry, mainly east.
Friday looks uneventful for weather before our next storm arrives on Saturday.
A rain/snow mix will develop early in the day Saturday. Precipitation should change to all snow several hours later, as cold air arrives at all levels of the atmosphere.
Snow will come to an end Saturday night before dry, chilly weather takes over for Sunday.
We still have several to watch Saturday's system, so be sure to stay with News4 for updates through the week!
