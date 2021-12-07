Good morning! It's a cold but clear start to our day with temperatures in the 20s as we're headed out the door this morning. It's time to break out that winter jacket again....but we won't need it for long as we head through the rest of the week. It will stay chilly this afternoon, but we will have a good deal of sunshine, with temperatures in the mid 40s. More clouds will mix in tonight with lows dropping off to right around that freezing mark.
A quick rebound in our temperature for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Any cloud cover we start off with early in the day should break for good sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will push back into the mid 60s on Thursday with an increase in the clouds throughout the day. Our next storm system will then approach our area Friday and especially Saturday. Temperatures on Friday will top off in the lower to even the mid 70s, but it will come with more clouds and a few afternoon showers. Another strong cold front is expected on Saturday with more showers and storms pushing through the mid-state. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s, but once that front goes through we can expect another cool down. Temperatures on Sunday fall back into the 40s before we quickly bump back up into the 50s come Monday.
