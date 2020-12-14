Much colder air sticks around most of the week with highs below average for late December. Some showers Wednesday with a mix of winter precipitation possible.
It will turn even colder overnight with lows dropping into the 20s.
Sunny and dry again for most of Tuesday, highs will be near average at 50°
Rain moves in again late Tuesday night. Rain showers will linger into the first half of the day on Wednesday. Parts of the northern Highland Rim and the Cumberland Plateau could see a winter mix as the precipitation starts. High Wednesday upper 40s.
Thursday, a clearing sky with highs only in the mid 40s.
Warming up for the end of the week. Friday expect sunshine and highs will be back in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.
A few off and on rain showers are expected again late Saturday night into Sunday. Highs in the low 50s.
