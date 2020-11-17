A touch cooler today as reach highs only reach the upper 50s under a sun drenched sky.

4WARN Forecast: Chilly sunshine

Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the week with lows at or below freezing.

4WARN Forecast: Chilly sunshine

Cool sunshine again on Wednesday. We'll be in the upper 50s.

4WARN Forecast: Chilly sunshine

Temperatures will be on the rise for the second half of the week. Under a deep blue sky, highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70. 

The weekend will be warm and nice again. Mostly sunny for Saturday in the low 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high again near 70. There's a low chance of rain on Sunday night.

A better chance of rain moves in Monday with a cooler high in the upper 50s.

4WARN Forecast: Chilly sunshine

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.