4WARN Forecast: Chilly sunshine

A touch cooler today as reach highs only reach the upper 50s under a sun drenched sky.
Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the week with lows at or below freezing.
Cool sunshine again on Wednesday. We'll be in the upper 50s.
Temperatures will be on the rise for the second half of the week. Under a deep blue sky, highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70.
The weekend will be warm and nice again. Mostly sunny for Saturday in the low 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high again near 70. There's a low chance of rain on Sunday night.
A better chance of rain moves in Monday with a cooler high in the upper 50s.
