NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Winter chill sticks around through Wednesday.
Tonight partly to mostly cloudy and cold, low mid 30s.
There could be a passing shower or two south of Nashville early Tuesday. Otherwise, look for a cloudy morning followed by a sunny late afternoon. Highs for the first day of winter will be in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be bright, but chilly again, highs only in the mid 40s.
Thursday will turn milder as a southerly breeze develops, highs rising to the upper 50s.
Friday, Christmas Eve, a few showers are likely, especially at night. It'll be windy and warmer. High in the mid 60s.
Then, Christmas Day mostly sunny and mild high near 60.
Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant, high in the mid 60s. Just a slight chance of rain Monday.
