NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Chilly weather sticks around through Wednesday.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
There could be a passing shower or two south of Nashville early Tuesday. Otherwise, look for a cloudy morning followed by a sunny late afternoon.
Wednesday will be bright, but chilly again.
Thursday will turn milder as a southerly breeze develops. Friday, a few showers are likely, especially at night. It'll be windy and warmer.
Then, Christmas Day and the Sunday to follow both should turn partly cloudy and pleasant, with just the slightest shower chance on Sunday.
