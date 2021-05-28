It'll remain mostly cloudy overnight as much drier and chillier air moves in. Bysunrise on Saturday morning we'll have temperatures in the 50s with clouds, a few patches of drizzle, and perhaps an isolated shower or two.
Saturday afternoon will remain mostly cloudy with only a few sunny breaks for some. Highs will be in the 60s, with a cooling northwest breeze.
After a very chilly Sunday morning in the 40s, the afternoon will be brighter and much warmer, with highs in the 70s. The Cumberland Plateau will keep some clouds and remain cooler though.
Memorial Day will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.
Warmer and more humid weather will return for Tuesday and beyond with hit or miss showers and storms developing again by Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.