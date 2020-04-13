Clouds & chilly weather will stick around for a little while to come.
This afternoon will be cloudy and much colder than recent days. Highs in most areas will be in the upper 40s. Clouds stick around tonight and Tuesday. A few light rain showers will be possible Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, the exiting weak weather system may even produce a snow flurry or two along the Cumberland Plateau.
Wednesday will be frosty during the morning. A light freeze is even expected in the coldest communities and deepest valleys. Sunshine will develop through the day, as temperatures rebound into the lowermost 60s.
Thursday will be pleasant and milder, as will Friday. Friday night into early Saturday, a few light rain showers will be possible. More rain returns late Sunday into Monday. Saturday will be cool, in the mid 60s. Sunday will turn milder in the low 70s.
