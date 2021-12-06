NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The main story the next two days will be the colder air that has taken over the Mid State.
Tonight will be clear and turn very cold. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s.
Tuesday will remain chilly, but with less wind than on Monday. Highs -- in the mid 40s.
Tuesday night, a sprinkle or snow flurry will be possible along/near the Cumberland Plateau. That system will move away early Wednesday.
Thursday will turn breezy and milder. Friday looks windy and unsettled with occasional showers and thunderstorms. It'll also turn warm and humid like this past Sunday.
Several rounds of rain and storms are likely Friday night into Saturday. Localized flooding and a few damaging wind gusts will be possible then.
Sunday, colder air will take over as that storm system moves away to the east. A wet snowflake or two may be possible for some early Sunday as the storm exits.
