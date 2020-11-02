After a cold start, temperatures will take off into the 50s under a sun drenched sky. 

4WARN Forecast: Frosty start!

Another frosty night tonight, lows in the 30s. 

Already much better by Tuesday afternoon as we'll reach into the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Warm weather will hold through the end of the week. Wednesday through Friday we'll be in the 70s with lows in the 40s.

The weekend right now looks bright and quite warm for November standards. Highs in the middle 70s and nighttime lows remain in the 50s. 

