Much cooler air is the theme for the next 36 hours.
This afternoon will turn mostly cloudy as temperatures hold steady in the low 70s. A brief shower will be possible late today or early this evening in Nashville. Then, temperatures will tumble further to about 45 on Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will be bright but remain chilly with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Count on frost early Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. If you protect plants for then, you can safely unprotect them Saturday afternoon as Sunday morning will be much milder and frost-free.
Saturday will top off around 70. Mid-upper 70s are likely Sunday through the end of the next week with only the slightest rain chance Sunday night and Monday -- 20%.
