This colder air will stick around into Saturday morning.
This afternoon will be partly sunny and cool, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tonight, count on a moderate freeze as temperatures tumble into the mid-upper 20s.
Friday will be sunny and chilly. Saturday will start chilly, but turn mild. Rain showers return Sunday, as the breeze kicks up. Sunday will be more cloudy than Saturday, too.
Then, next week, cool but dry weather will make for perfect traveling and shopping weather right into Thanksgiving morning. Rain will make a run at the Mid State Thursday afternoon. Rain will expand across Middle Tennessee on Black Friday.
