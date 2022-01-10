Quite weather this week but temperatures will be running below average at times.
Very cold night tonight with lows in the low 20s.
Temperatures will bounce back to the low 40s on Tuesday with more sunshine.
A few clouds will roll in Wednesday afternoon as temperatures jump into the low 50s.
Thursday could bring a sprinkle or flurry, mainly east. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Friday looks uneventful for weather with a mostly sunny sky, high in the low 50s.
The next storm arrives on Saturday. A rain/snow mix will develop early in the day Saturday. Precipitation should change to all snow several hours later, as cold air arrives at all levels of the atmosphere. Snow will come to an end Saturday night before dry. The high will be in the mid 40s before temperatures fall.
Chilly weather takes over for Sunday. Expect a partly cloudy sky with the high in the upper 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 40s.
We still have several days to watch Saturday's system, so be sure to stay with News4 for updates through the week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.