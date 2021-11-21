Rain continues across the MidState this evening with more showers expected to continue into the early part of tonight. Any remaning showers will be totally out of our area before tomorrow morning, but the chilly air returns with lows in the mid 30s. We'll mix clouds and sunshine for our Monday afternoon, but temperatures are going to stall out in the 40s for the day thanks to that colder air returning. Plenty of sunshine will follow on Tuesday with highs around 50 in the afternoon. We'll start our Wednesday off with some good clearing, but as the day goes on clouds will slowly make a return. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the upper 50, with some spots maybe flirting with 60 before the end of the day.
As we look ahead to Thanksgiving, we're tracking another cold front that's set to bring showers back to the MidState. The morning looks dry, but showers will slowly return through our afternoon. Temperatures will then drop back into the 40s on Friday as clouds break for some sunshine. The weekend looks nice for now with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the lower 50s.
