4WARN Forecast: Chasing Records

Another toasty day in store. We're flirting with records as temperatures rise back into the 80s. The record we're after is 81 set back in 2005.
Mild and dry weather holds tonight, lows in the 60s.
Rain chances return tomorrow and continue into Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Some moisture from Tropical Storm Eta which is in the Gulf of Mexico may work in.
By Thursday and Friday, rain pushes out of the Midstate. Temperatures also back off into the 60s as sunshine returns.
Right now, the weekend holds for a slim shot at rain and highs in the 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.