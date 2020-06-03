4WARN Weather Alert for Tomorrow due to the possibility of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind would be the greatest threat.
The heat and humidity continue with the addition of rain and thunderstorms over the next couple of days.
Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger. Low will be near 70.
Thursday, storm coverage will increase. A few storms Thursday afternoon & evening could become strong-severe, producing damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will peak in the mid 80s.
Spotty storms are likely again Friday. The afternoon high will reach the upper 80s.
The main story this weekend will be intense heat. Highs both Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be around 92 degrees. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be dry.
More clouds, showers, and storms will move in Tuesday into Wednesday from what's left by that time of what is currently Tropical Storm Cristobal.
