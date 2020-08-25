This is the last day for most to experience hot and mostly dry weather as a tropical air mass moves into Middle Tennessee.The remnants of Hurricane Laura bring even more rain late week.
This evening showers end as the sun goes down. A few more areas of rain develop overnight, low 72.
Wednesday rain chances increase with Laura's moisture spreading northward, high 89.
Thursday will be the driest day for a while as Laura track well to the southwest. Only a few spotty showers are expected, high 90.
Friday the remnants of the hurricane move through Middle Tennessee bringing 1-3" of rain through Saturday morning. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible. High 87.
Saturday expect morning rain then more thunderstorms as a front passes through in the afternoon, high 87.
Sunday mostly sunny and not as hot high 85.
Monday and Tuesday more scattered showers are expected, high in the mid to upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.