The chance of storms increases for the second half of the week.
Tonight, warm and muggy with just a chance for isolated showers and storms continuing. Lows will be in the low-mid 70s.
Scattered storms are expected Wednesday through Friday, so count on more clouds and occasionally very heavy downpours. Highs will be around 90 each day with lots of mugginess.
This weekend, partly cloudy and drier...showers and storms will become more isolated as highs increase back toward the mid 90s. A weak cold front may make a run at Middle Tennessee early next week, dropping temperatures into the 80s by Tuesday.
