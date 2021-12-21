The big question mark for today will be how much rain will move into southern Tennessee.
Most of the state should end up on the dry side today but a few isolated showers/sprinkles can’t be ruled out for the some areas.
Otherwise, expect a decent amount of cloud cover, some sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be even quieter with sunshine returning to the area and slightly cooler highs in the 40s.
We’ll warm back up to the 50s/60s starting Thursday.
Temperatures remain similar through the holiday weekend, too. Christmas Eve could bring a few spotty showers, but a washout is not expected.
For Christmas Day, we’re expected a mix of sun and clouds, and the slightest chance for a sprinkle or two.
