A few isolated showers are in the fold today. 

4WARN Forecast: Chance for rain today & tomorrow; cooler end of week

Rain chances aren't very high meaning most of the Midstate will end up being dry today. 

A "slightly" better chance for rain is expected on Wednesday but washout conditions aren't likely. 

We dry back out Thursday and Friday but cool down to the mid to low 60's for afternoon highs. Overnight temperatures will also cool down to the upper 30's and low 40's for a few days. Thankfully, there won't be a frost or freeze to jeopardize our vegetation. 

For the weekend, rain chances are low enough to enjoy any outdoor activity but be ready for a very discrete shower Saturday. 

Temperatures will stay put in the mid 60's during both days this weekend. 

