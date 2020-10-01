Chilly nights & mild days stick around into the weekend.
This evening will turn colder quickly. Take a jacket before venturing out this evening. Lows will be in upper 30s to mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler than Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Friday night will be cold once again, with lows in the high 30s to mid 40s. Clouds increase toward Saturday evening. Temperatures will rebound to around 70 Saturday afternoon.
An isolated shower's possible Sunday. Expect similar temperatures during the afternoon after a milder morning. Much warmer weather will build in by Wednesday of next week.
