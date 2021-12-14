Another much needed calm day across the Mid-State with temperatures stretching farther into the 60s this afternoon. A few clouds will mix in during the rest of our day, but sunshine will still end up winning out. Tonight won't be nearly as cold as the last couple with lows in the mid and upper 40s. We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for our Wednesday, and even though I can't rule out a very isolated shower, most if not all of us will stay dry. It will be a warm Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s to even near 70 in some spots! Our Thursday is going to start off cloudy, but dry and rather windy. As we move through our afternoon we can expect showers to slowly work their way back into the area. That will be the start of a wettere pattern ahead of a cold front. Off and on showers will continue through Friday and Saturday as the front takes its sweet old time moving through the Mid-State. The good news is that we are not expecting any severe weather this time around, but a thunderstorm or two will still be in the cards both days. Temperatures stay in the mid 60s on Friday, but drop into the 50s by Saturday. We'll dry out Sunday, and even try and get some afternoon sunshine. But temperatures are going to struggle to even get back near 50 in some spots by the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.