Morning showers and thunderstorms will move out of the Midstate as the morning progresses. Monday through Wednesday will remain cool. Highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible. There's a chance for a passing shower through the day on Tuesday.
Temperatures will climb throughout the week, reaching the 60s and 70s for Thursday and Friday.
More typical April weather returns for the weekend. Highs in the 70s with rain chances increase late Sunday.
