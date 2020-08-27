We'll begin our Thursday under partial sun and dry conditions.
In fact, much of today appears to be dry before what's left of Laura moves in on Friday.
Highs today will range from the mid 80's to the low 90's.
Friday starts dry but once we get into the afternoon and especially the evening hours stormier weather will move in.
You should expect a few heavier bouts of rain, gusty winds and a low-end chance for isolated tornadoes from Friday late-morning through Saturday morning.
Rain will linger into Saturday as Laura continues to move eastward but the storm threat looks much lower.
Sunday is trending drier with more sunshine and only a few isolated showers.
Next week, a more typical summertime pattern works right back in.
Highs stays hot and afternoon showers occur daily.
7AM - MOSTLY CLOUDY - 74
9AM - MOSTLY CLOUDY - 84
NOON - MOSTLY CLOUDY - 89
3PM - PARTLY CLOUDY - 91
6PM - PARTLY CLOUDY - 89
