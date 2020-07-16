Our hot week continues today with more 90's for highs with "Feels Like" numbers breaking back into the triple digits - stay hydrated if you'll be outside.
There's a weak front that will linger in the area for today and tomorrow.
This may bring some sweet relief in the form of rain and clouds.
A few isolated storms are likely this afternoon but widespread rain is not expected. A few stronger storms can't be ruled out.
With the aforementioned front in the area again Friday, spotty showers and storms are possible both in the morning and afternoon.
This weekend looks about as basic as a summer weekend gets.
Expect "Feels Like" numbers to remain in the triple digits with isolated storm activity in the afternoons.
