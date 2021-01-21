Clearing Friday allowing for a little sunshine to end the week, rain returns Sunday.
Tonight mostly cloudy and cold, low in the mid 30s.
Friday the clouds move out with sunshine by afternoon, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Cold start Saturday, low in the mid 20s. Full sun is expected to begin the weekend Saturday, highs near 50.
Clouds and rain quickly move back on Sunday. Look for rain to re-enter the area around mid-morning Sunday, lasting through the Monday night. Highs Sunday in the mid 50s.
Washout conditions are expected on Monday as a potent storm system works through the Mid-South. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Thankfully, severe weather looks unlikely at this point. High will soar to the low 60s.
Rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday range from 1-3" with some areas receiving more if they get stuck under heavier downpours.
We're back to dry skies on Tuesday before another chance for rain moves in midweek. Highs will remain in the low 50s.
