Bright and beautiful weather expected for several days. After some patchy morning frost, temperatures rebound into the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
Another chilly night as thermometer backs off into the 30s again.
Warmer temps stick around through Thursday and Friday and will last into the weekend. Highs in the 60s and 70s.
Our dry weather will come to an end next week as rain chances increase. Temperatures remain Spring-like in the 70s.
