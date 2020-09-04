Friday features a spotty shower chances and highs in the middle 80s. Relief arrives tonight, temperatures tumble into upper 50s and low 60s!
Comfy air sticks around for Saturday and Sunday. Wall to wall sunshine with highs in the 80s.
Late summer warmth will be felt for Labor Day with only the slight chance for a stray shower. Highs will touch near 90 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday of next week. -- that's when we're back in business with more meaningful rain chances. Temps hold in the 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.