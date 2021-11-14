Another cold night ahead of us here in the mid-state with temperatures near and even sub 30 degrees by tomorrow morning. We'll need the jackets to start off the day, but the good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine for our afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
Big, but brief, changes are coming for our Tuesday with temperatures jumping back near 70 for the day. We'll have some clouds mix with a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon. Expect clouds to slowly increase throughout our Wednesday, but the day stays dry for now with temperatures still in the 70s. A cold front moves through the mid-state on Thursday bringing us a few showers and dropping temperatures back in the 50s. The sun comes back on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 50s. As we head into Sunday, though things are looking dry for now, we'll need to keep an eye on another cold front trying to push into the area to give us some more showers
