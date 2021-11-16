NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you've been hoping for some warmer air to return to the mid-state, you're in luck! Temperatures are going to push back near 70 this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day. I can't rule out a stray sprinkle or some drizzle in the afternoon, but most of our day looks dry.
Tonight, won't be as chilly with lows in the mid 50s. However, we will see the wind pick up through the overnight hours.
Tomorrow is looking even warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s for the day! It will be a windy day with gusts up and around 25 mph at times in the afternoon.
That's all ahead of a cold front which is set to move through our area Wednesday night and into Thursday. That front will bring us some light rain shower into Thursday morning but the bigger story in the temperature drop behind it. Highs on Thursday will be back in the 50s as we try and break clouds for some afternoon sunshine.
Clouds and sunshine will be the story for our Friday with highs still in the mid 50s.
A little warmer Saturday and Sunday with temperatures back in the lower 60s. But it will be a short-lived warm-up as we expect another cool down early next week.
