The new school and work week starts off chilly. Most of us are in the 40s this morning. Sunshine will drench the afternoon sky as temperatures warm through the 60s. Another chilly night in store, lows in the 40s.
Gradually warming up for the rest of the week. Highs in the 70s for Tuesday with the 80s returning Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain chances return heading into the weekend. Stay tuned!
