Noticeably less humid air is in place across Middle Tennessee today.
It will feel quite nice for an August day with highs hanging in the mid to low 80's this afternoon.
Another round of similar conditions is expected on Wednesday & Thursday, too.
We can't escape the summertime heat forever, heat and humidity creep back up going into the weekend.
Highs will climb back into the 90's Friday through at least Monday of next week.
Rain chances will be very low for the next several days.
In fact, at this point, rain chances will stay below 30% all the way through the upcoming weekend.
