We've been dodging showers and storms across the mid-state for most of our day. But as the day has gone on, we've seen all of that become much more isolated. That is going to lead the way for a nice night tonight and not a bad Monday for us tomorrow.
While I can't totally rule out a stray shower for our Monday, most of us will stay dry and we'll even get some good sunshine back. Highs will be in the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. We go right back into a more unsettled pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers and storms each day. Temperatures will fall slightly into the mid 70s. A shower or two will linger into our Thursday with highs in the upper 70s again. A good amount of our Thursday is looking dry. Friday we get back near 80 with more sunshine to go around during the day. The weekend looks great as of now with plenty of sun Saturday and Sunday and temperatures back in the lower 80s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.