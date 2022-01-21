The next few afternoons should feel noticeably milder as the Arctic air retreats to the north.
Tonight though, Arctic air will remain large & in charge over Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will tumble to their lowest point so far this winter under a clear sky.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and with little wind, feel milder. Count on a high around 40 in Nashville.
Temperatures will moderate further through Monday.
Then, more Arctic air filters in on Tuesday as a storm system passes to our south. It's most likely the Mid State remains unscathed by that storm. However, we're monitoring the outside chance that a brief rain or snow shower makes it up into your area.
Wednesday will be frigid. Thursday will still be plenty cold. Then, another next chance for snow develops Friday into Saturday morning of next weekend.
