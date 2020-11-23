If you have Thanksgiving related errands to do, try to get them done tonight or on Tuesday. Storms are moving Wednesday.
We'll have another cold one tonight, as temperatures tumble into the 30s.
Tuesday will turn a bit milder as a southerly breeze gets established. Count on highs in the 60s.
Windy, rainy, and occasionally stormy weather will move in Wednesday. We'll have lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s. A storm or two could become strong-severe, producing damaging wind gusts.
Thanksgiving, clouds will break and decrease. After a cool start, temperatures will climb into the low 60s.
For black Friday partly cloudy, expect a few showers in the evening. High in the mid 60s.
Saturday and Sunday a few showers are likely with high in the upper 50s.
