We're expecting a nice break from the rain over the next couple of days across middle Tennessee, and we'll also turn the heat back up again. While I cannot totally rule out an isolated shower this afternoon, most if not all of us will stay dry. Highs will flirt with that 90 mark today and while it will be a muggy afternoon, it doesn't seem overly oppressive. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows dropping to the lower 70s.
We'll hit the repeat button for our Thursday with temperatures even stretching into the lower 90s in a few spots. Once again, a stray shower cannot be totally ruled out in the afternoon, but it's looking like another mainly dry day. Our rain chances will slightly increase on Friday with a few spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm to keep an eye out for during the day. Highs will hang out right around 90 again and the day is not looking like a washout by any means. More off and on showers and storms should be expected for the weekend as our weather pattern becomes more unsettled again. It will be slightly cooler Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s. That unsettled weather continues into Monday and Tuesday with more off and on scattered showers.
