After a few days in the 90s we are finally going to see a nice break from the heat across the mid-state, and just in time for the weekend.
Be sure to keep an eye out for a little patchy fog early this morning as we start off the day, but expect a dry start to our Saturday. As we move through the afternoon we'll try and shake that stubborn cloud cover for some afternoon sunshine. But we still have a few showers and a thunderstorm or two to watch for this afternoon so keep the umbrella handy. Highs today will top off in the mid and upper 80s. Overnight lows drop into the 70s. We'll hit the repeat button tomorrow with a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm during the day and highs in the upper 80s.
Monday is looking like a day with some more wide spread showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s. Our weather pattern is going to stay rather unsettled the rest of the work week with the chance of a few showers and storms pretty much every day. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before we make a push back near 90 Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.