After our round of severe weather across middle Tennessee last night, we've had a much quieter Sunday across the mid-state. It's also been much cooler with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, will be mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the mid 60s. It's shaping up to be a nice start to the work week with temperatures in the mid-80s on Monday with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.
Tuesday looks nice as well as we hit the repeat button. Mid 80s in the afternoon and staying dry all day. A brief shower will try and pop up on Wednesday, but it's looking like a day where most if not all of us end up staying dry. We will turn up the heat a little on Thursday with temperatures stretching into the upper 80s in the afternoon. We'll make a run at 90 again on Friday with a small chance of a late day shower. As of now most of our weekend is looking dry, but the slightest of an isolated shower cannot be ruled out on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue their climb into the lower 90s Saturday and then back into the mid 90s on Sunday.
