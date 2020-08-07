4WARN Forecast: Summer Sizzle returns this weekend

A toasty weekend's in store as much higher humidity moves in on Sunday.

Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant, with lows in the 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and turn very hot.  Highs will be in the mid 90s.  On Sunday, much more mugginess moves in.  It'll be very hot again with highs in the low-mid 90s.  We'll have a few more clouds then too with isolated showers and storms, especially northwest of Nashville.

Next week will bring similar temperatures with more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially from Tuesday through Thursday.

 

